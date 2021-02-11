SynLev (SYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $265,631.00

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. SynLev has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $265,631.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SynLev has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00055614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00282251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00115113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00077634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00086837 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00202202 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com

Buying and Selling SynLev

SynLev can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

