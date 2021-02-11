Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Up 7.1%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares shot up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.18. 426,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 573,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $875.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $694,151.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.