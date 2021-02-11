Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.09

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.09 and last traded at $124.72, with a volume of 2017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,577 shares of company stock worth $3,240,158 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

