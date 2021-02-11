Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered Swisscom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Swisscom has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

