Swingby Hits Market Capitalization of $20.42 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Swingby has a market cap of $20.42 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded up 91.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00052832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00264225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00101488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00080487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00086459 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00062500 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

