Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

