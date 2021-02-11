SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.48. 86,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day moving average of $181.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $207.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.