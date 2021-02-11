SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Invests $120,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 322,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,275,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

