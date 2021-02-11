SVB Leerink Weighs in on Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Myovant Sciences in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,925 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $8,827,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 448,739 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 119.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 153.3% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

