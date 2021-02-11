SVA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SVA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $20,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,460. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02.

