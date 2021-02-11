SVA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 49,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 566,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 205,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Robert Half International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,497. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $73.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

