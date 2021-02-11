SVA Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

BATS:NUSC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 127,048 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

