Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Shares of SRDX stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,107. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $721.18 million, a P/E ratio of 652.38, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

Get Surmodics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRDX. Barrington Research raised their price target on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.