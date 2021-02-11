Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the January 14th total of 669,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 327.2 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock remained flat at $$28.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

