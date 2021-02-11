Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the January 14th total of 669,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 327.2 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock remained flat at $$28.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile
