Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 260 ($3.40).

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) alerts:

LON:SUMO opened at GBX 341 ($4.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £582.28 million and a PE ratio of 51.36. Sumo Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 339.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 261.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.