Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $226,000 Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AMERCO by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,259,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 255,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO stock opened at $499.05 on Thursday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $519.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $467.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

