Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $13.88 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

