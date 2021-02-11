Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys Shares of 1,908 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $160.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.53. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -107.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.58.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $2,757,313.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,304.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

