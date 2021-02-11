Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $46,486.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,911 shares of company stock valued at $752,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 125.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

