Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

