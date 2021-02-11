Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Artesian Resources worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 140,238 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 181,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $372.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.2571 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $38,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

