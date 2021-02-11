Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in SecureWorks by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SecureWorks by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SecureWorks by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $15.38 on Thursday. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

