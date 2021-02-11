Strs Ohio Invests $411,000 in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

