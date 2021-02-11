Strs Ohio Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $831.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

FBM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

