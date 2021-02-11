Strs Ohio Has $489,000 Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of iHeartMedia worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 612,838 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at about $14,175,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iHeartMedia by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 20.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 131,562 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

