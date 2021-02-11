Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 145,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 103,621 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 64.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $253,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HONE stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $666.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HONE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

