Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 33.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

QRVO stock opened at $168.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.10. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

