Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,771,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,448 shares of company stock valued at $19,184,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

