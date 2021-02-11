Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $248,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $146.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.