Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $223,000 in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

LAMR stock opened at $87.12 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

