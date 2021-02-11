Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH stock opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

