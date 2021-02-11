Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 26,214 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOK. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

