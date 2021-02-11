Strategic Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STQN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategic Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STQN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of STQN remained flat at $$0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. Strategic Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Strategic Acquisitions Company Profile

Strategic Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire one or more existing businesses through merger or acquisition. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in New York, New York. Strategic Acquisitions, Inc is a subsidiary of NextCoal International, Inc

