Strategic Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STQN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategic Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STQN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of STQN remained flat at $$0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. Strategic Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
Strategic Acquisitions Company Profile
