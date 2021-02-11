Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Heat Biologics Call Options (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 12,105 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,434% compared to the typical daily volume of 267 call options.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HTBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBX. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 708,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

