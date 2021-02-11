Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,187 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,655% compared to the average volume of 38 call options.
NASDAQ:COMS traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 123,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,623. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.72.
About COMSovereign
See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.