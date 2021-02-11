Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,187 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,655% compared to the average volume of 38 call options.

NASDAQ:COMS traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 123,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,623. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.72.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

About COMSovereign

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced products for telecom network operators, mobile device carriers, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.