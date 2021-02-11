Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.59.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $239.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.53.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $139,569.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,634. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.