Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target to $6.00

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.70 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bear Creek Mining in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

