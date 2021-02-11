Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 863,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $43,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,185,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126,787 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after purchasing an additional 758,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 701,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,487,000 after purchasing an additional 132,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 198,825 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

SF stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.