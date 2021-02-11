SteepCoin Reaches Market Cap of $81,682.27 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $81,682.27 and $67.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.63 or 0.01049220 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000058 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

