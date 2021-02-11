Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $225.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

