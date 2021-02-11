Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $9.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,471.65. 10,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,429. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,185.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,059.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 931.48, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

