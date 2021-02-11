Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,331 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.13. 329,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,721,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $286.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.