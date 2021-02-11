Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s share price rose 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 597,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 424,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $123.94 million, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 2.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 536.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Stealth BioTherapeutics worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

