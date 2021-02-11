State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 162,942 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,942 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $75,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $165.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average is $162.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

