State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 136,042 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,042 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $78,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,106 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,178 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $107.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.