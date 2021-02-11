State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 232,888 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Amgen worth $67,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Amgen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,508,000 after acquiring an additional 397,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Amgen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $238.46 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.43. The firm has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.