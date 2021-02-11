State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 321,164 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,750,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,164 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $98,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 356,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 604,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,133,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,640,000 after acquiring an additional 135,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,322,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after acquiring an additional 575,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

