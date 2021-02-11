State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $60,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Insiders sold a total of 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG opened at $788.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $785.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

