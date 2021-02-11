State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,094 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Marriott International worth $22,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock opened at $126.75 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.