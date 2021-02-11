State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,658 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $30,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,521 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,585 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $69,345,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 224,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,543,000 after acquiring an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. 140166 decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $303.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.72 and a 200 day moving average of $313.69. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

